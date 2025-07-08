TD Private Client Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,156 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,826,062 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,081,491,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751,120 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,847,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,546,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,078 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,570,246 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,544,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,939 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,131,288 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,792,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,757,835 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,364,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,661 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,024.48. This represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.2%

COP stock opened at $92.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $118.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.78.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

