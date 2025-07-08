NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 1,441 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

NTV Asset Management LLC cut its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 1.1% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $8,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sharper & Granite LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $288,000. Capital Management Associates Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 118.7% during the first quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 48,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,561,000 after acquiring an additional 26,582 shares during the last quarter. J Hagan Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $7,381,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.9% during the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 4,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of DIA opened at $444.00 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $366.32 and a 1 year high of $451.55. The company has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $424.70 and a 200-day moving average of $424.19.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

