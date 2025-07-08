Atb Cap Markets Has Strong Estimate for CP Q2 Earnings

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report issued on Sunday, July 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 25.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Argus set a $90.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.95.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

CP opened at $79.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of $66.49 and a 52-week high of $87.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1644 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $914,090,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 15,429,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,116,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687,770 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 59.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,984,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,192,471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337,312 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 70.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,299,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $652,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at $126,928,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Articles

