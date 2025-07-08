Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.8% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $281.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.79.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $213.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $207.21 and a one year high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 32.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

