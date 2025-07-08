Raymond James Financial Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Comerica (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CMA. UBS Group upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.30.

Get Comerica alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Comerica

Comerica Stock Performance

Comerica stock opened at $62.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.92. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $48.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.45.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.31 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 14.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 11.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 107,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $82,419,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comerica

(Get Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.