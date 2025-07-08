General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,197 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $592,321,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,858,959 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $134,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,037 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,352,523 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $178,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,936 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,273,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,559,380,000 after buying an additional 1,170,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $60,198,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Down 2.1%

GM stock opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.71. General Motors Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The company has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32.

General Motors Increases Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $44.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.64 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 8.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on GM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $36.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on General Motors from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on General Motors from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on General Motors from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.35.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

