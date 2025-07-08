Hourglass Capital LLC Acquires 661 Shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Up 2.2%

MCK stock opened at $735.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. McKesson Corporation has a twelve month low of $464.42 and a twelve month high of $736.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $714.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $659.39.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 201.12% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 341 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total transaction of $244,807.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,148. This trade represents a 10.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.18, for a total value of $2,058,912.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,785.92. This trade represents a 53.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,526,451. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McKesson from $745.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 price target on McKesson and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $696.42.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

