Hourglass Capital LLC Sells 260 Shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

Hourglass Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 48.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $25,219.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,738 shares in the company, valued at $902,359.92. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 target price on Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Sysco Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:SYY opened at $76.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.25. The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Sysco Corporation has a 1-year low of $67.12 and a 1-year high of $82.23.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.06). Sysco had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 107.96%. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Sysco’s payout ratio is 55.96%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

