Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $184,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $88,882,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total transaction of $1,949,074.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,977 shares in the company, valued at $8,061,809.14. This trade represents a 19.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELV. Mizuho upped their target price on Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $522.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Baird R W downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Argus set a $465.00 price target on Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.87.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $346.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $78.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.60. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $343.72 and a one year high of $567.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $398.50.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.60 by $1.37. The business had revenue of $48.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.69%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

