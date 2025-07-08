Bitcoin (BTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.17 trillion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a market cap of $2.17 trillion and approximately $1.37 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $108,909.54 on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Arweave (AR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00004695 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.81 or 0.00461677 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00022761 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000032 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,889,350 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.
