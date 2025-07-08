SingularityNET Price Up 0.9% This Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $353.12 million and approximately $74.80 thousand worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00002540 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00014285 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00004784 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Request (REQ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.28839141 USD and is down -2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 272 active market(s) with $91,086.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

