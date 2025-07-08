Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) & Its Peers Financial Contrast

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) is one of 60 public companies in the “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Victoria’s Secret & Co. to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s rivals have a beta of 1.28, indicating that their average stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Victoria’s Secret & Co. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victoria’s Secret & Co. 2.69% 37.76% 4.62% Victoria’s Secret & Co. Competitors -6.38% 2.18% 1.42%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victoria’s Secret & Co. 3 5 4 0 2.08 Victoria’s Secret & Co. Competitors 872 4916 5301 112 2.42

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Victoria’s Secret & Co. and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has a consensus price target of $24.64, suggesting a potential upside of 24.77%. As a group, “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies have a potential upside of 21.89%. Given Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Victoria’s Secret & Co. is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of shares of all “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Victoria’s Secret & Co. and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Victoria’s Secret & Co. $6.23 billion $165.00 million 9.87 Victoria’s Secret & Co. Competitors $5.93 billion $365.27 million 56.80

Victoria’s Secret & Co. has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Victoria’s Secret & Co. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Victoria’s Secret & Co. beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co. operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

