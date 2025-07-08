Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.10 Million

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. During the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. Trust Wallet Token has a market cap of $293.02 million and approximately $6.10 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trust Wallet Token token can currently be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00000646 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded up 5,037,843.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Token Profile

TWT is a token. It launched on February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com.

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is the native utility token of the Trust Wallet ecosystem, which serves as a multi-purpose utility token for the Trust Wallet community.Trust Wallet Token (TWT) was created by the team behind Trust Wallet, the popular multi-cryptocurrency wallet application, founded by Viktor Radchenko. The use cases for Trust Wallet Token (TWT) include governance, staking, and access to additional features or benefits within the ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trust Wallet Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trust Wallet Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

