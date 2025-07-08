Values First Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 833 Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON)

Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $1,110,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of AXON stock opened at $802.16 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1-year low of $279.02 and a 1-year high of $830.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $740.97 and its 200 day moving average is $637.30. The company has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.76, a PEG ratio of 91.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $603.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $4,493,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,482,400. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $771.81, for a total value of $57,885.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 15,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,762,384.40. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,642 shares of company stock valued at $30,500,428 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $699.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Axon Enterprise

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.