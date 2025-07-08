Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 22,623 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,623 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.09% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $19,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of COWZ opened at $56.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.20 and a 200 day moving average of $55.05. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $46.64 and a twelve month high of $61.92.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

