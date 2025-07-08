iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Sold by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC lessened its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBIT. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 133,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 62,360 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $442,000.

Shares of IBIT stock opened at $61.40 on Tuesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $63.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.68.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

