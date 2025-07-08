Values First Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,495 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toast were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Toast by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Toast in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Toast by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 392,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,319,000 after acquiring an additional 225,215 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Toast in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,684,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toast Price Performance

Shares of TOST opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.91 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.45. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $45.56.

Insider Transactions at Toast

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Toast news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 5,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $241,953.79. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 221,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,445,056.53. The trade was a 2.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 13,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $588,977.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 302,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,883,389.82. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 536,131 shares of company stock valued at $22,443,551. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TOST. Evercore ISI began coverage on Toast in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Toast from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Toast from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Toast from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Toast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.21.

Toast Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

