Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,921 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $18,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 70.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.5%

QUALCOMM stock opened at $158.09 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $211.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $220,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,507.82. This represents a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total transaction of $537,546.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 46,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,810.88. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 424,747 shares of company stock worth $8,402,174. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.00.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

