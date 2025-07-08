Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 14,329 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 1.3% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $88,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF stock opened at $195.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.03. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $146.68 and a 52-week high of $207.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

