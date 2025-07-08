Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $12.42 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $12,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $706.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $488.45 and a fifty-two week high of $720.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $664.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $644.27. The firm has a market cap of $90.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total transaction of $93,055.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,230.71. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PH. Wolfe Research lowered Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Mizuho set a $785.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $824.00 to $827.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.41.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

