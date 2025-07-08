May Hill Capital LLC Sells 266 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

May Hill Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,348 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. May Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 133.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 34.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,267 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $226.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.47. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a one year low of $148.09 and a one year high of $296.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.00 price objective (up previously from $237.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Arete Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $229.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,100,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,230,240. This represents a 25.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

