Highview Capital Management LLC DE Purchases New Shares in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Lam Research by 836.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $98.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 53.21% and a net margin of 27.18%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.63%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus raised shares of Lam Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.10.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

