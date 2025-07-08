414 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Purchased by Fullcircle Wealth LLC

Fullcircle Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 414 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,035,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,991,696,000 after purchasing an additional 353,185 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,111,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,833,720,000 after buying an additional 132,384 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Intuit by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,296,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,329,115,000 after buying an additional 620,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,290,419,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,371,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,118,682,000 after acquiring an additional 498,030 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 16,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.13, for a total value of $11,662,373.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,047.61. This trade represents a 98.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 25,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.25, for a total value of $19,293,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,796 shares in the company, valued at $17,148,291. The trade was a 52.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,661 shares of company stock worth $206,491,776 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $789.00 price target (up from $726.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $742.00 price objective (up previously from $642.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $798.27.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $783.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $722.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $643.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.27. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $532.65 and a 52-week high of $790.60.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

