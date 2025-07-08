BXM Wealth LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

BXM Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in CAVA Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in CAVA Group by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in CAVA Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CAVA Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in CAVA Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 4,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $364,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 236,345 shares in the company, valued at $17,763,690.20. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelly Costanza sold 10,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $887,351.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 125,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,858,810.61. The trade was a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,951 shares of company stock worth $5,409,027 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CAVA Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $104.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAVA Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.82.

CAVA Group Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE CAVA opened at $84.40 on Tuesday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $172.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 70.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.32.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About CAVA Group

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

