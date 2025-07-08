CapWealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC)

CapWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 4,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $498,974.19. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,422.38. The trade was a 26.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 118,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $14,387,207.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 527,070 shares in the company, valued at $64,054,817.10. The trade was a 18.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,663 shares of company stock worth $16,034,082. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Encompass Health from an “overweight” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Encompass Health stock opened at $119.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.70. Encompass Health Corporation has a twelve month low of $82.74 and a twelve month high of $123.13.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Articles

