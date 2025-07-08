CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $430,000 Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,155,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573,204 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,207,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,647,209,000 after buying an additional 3,018,294 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 93,274,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,624,718,000 after buying an additional 2,873,809 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $16,893,010,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,087,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,380,411,000 after buying an additional 5,258,925 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total transaction of $14,176,042.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 361,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,117,639.75. The trade was a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total value of $12,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 415,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,353,335.68. This trade represents a 10.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 854,716 shares of company stock valued at $221,433,761. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO opened at $274.18 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.50 and a 52-week high of $277.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.69, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.54.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.71.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

