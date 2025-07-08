Palisades Investment Partners LLC Acquires 9,783 Shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Palisades Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the quarter. ADMA Biologics accounts for 4.1% of Palisades Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Palisades Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of ADMA Biologics worth $8,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 79,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 21.9% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 6,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.74. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $25.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Transactions at ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 45.01% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The company had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $213,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 478,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,190,314.14. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $419,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 94,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,987,636.80. This represents a 17.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 464,621 shares of company stock valued at $9,644,269. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ADMA shares. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Articles

