ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) is BXM Wealth LLC’s 7th Largest Position

BXM Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraPro QQQ makes up approximately 2.7% of BXM Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. BXM Wealth LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 26,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 17,263 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. FWG Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 11,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of TQQQ opened at $82.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.61. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 3.45.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were given a $0.2183 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 25th. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

