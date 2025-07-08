SilverOak Wealth Management LLC Sells 544 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,228,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,820,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,171 shares during the last quarter. Tumwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,702,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,231,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,195,000 after purchasing an additional 382,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,019,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $55.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $61.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.63 and its 200 day moving average is $53.15.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

