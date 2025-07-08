SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by LTG Capital LLC

LTG Capital LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of LTG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. LTG Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 19,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,981,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 468.8% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $87.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.13. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.59 and a 1-year high of $95.51.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

