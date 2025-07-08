Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,487,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF accounts for 2.1% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $88,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axis Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $59.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.81. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1879 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

