BXM Wealth LLC Increases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

BXM Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. BXM Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,809,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,980,629,000 after purchasing an additional 284,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,449,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,790,841,000 after purchasing an additional 236,315 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Caterpillar by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,847,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,483,937,000 after purchasing an additional 724,477 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,184,364,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,940,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,416,000 after purchasing an additional 312,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. This represents a 5.97% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT opened at $391.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.92. The firm has a market cap of $184.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.38. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $418.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 29.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $490.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $396.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.83.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

