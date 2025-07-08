Robocap Asset Management Ltd Has $5.72 Million Stock Holdings in Nice (NASDAQ:NICE)

Robocap Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,738 shares during the quarter. Nice comprises about 4.3% of Robocap Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Robocap Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Nice worth $5,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nice during the first quarter valued at $584,000. Haven Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nice during the fourth quarter valued at $5,577,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nice by 92.3% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nice by 5.1% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 47,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nice during the fourth quarter valued at $5,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Nice alerts:

Nice Price Performance

NASDAQ NICE opened at $169.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.82 and its 200-day moving average is $161.46. Nice has a one year low of $137.19 and a one year high of $200.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nice ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $700.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.46 million. Nice had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 16.77%. Nice’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nice will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NICE. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 target price (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Nice in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Nice from $214.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nice presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NICE

Nice Profile

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.