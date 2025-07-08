Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.36% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Azenta from $59.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Azenta Price Performance

Azenta stock opened at $31.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.62 and its 200-day moving average is $37.46. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 1.64. Azenta has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $63.58.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Azenta had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Azenta will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Azenta by 788.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Azenta by 305.7% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Azenta by 77.1% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Azenta by 13,184.2% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

