Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Benchmark

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Benchmark from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.66% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $54.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on KTOS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of KTOS opened at $44.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $47.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.29.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $302.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $252,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 276,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,639,743.60. The trade was a 2.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Carter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $151,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 101,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,835.25. This trade represents a 3.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,572 shares of company stock worth $5,373,706. 2.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.