Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Stock Price

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MHK. Barclays reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $119.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.71.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MHK

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $107.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.18. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $96.24 and a 12 month high of $164.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.90.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,229,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,327 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,626,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,017,000 after purchasing an additional 410,388 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,964,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,444,000 after purchasing an additional 213,429 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,821,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,030,000 after purchasing an additional 96,568 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,743,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,081,000 after purchasing an additional 57,391 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.