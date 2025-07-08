Evercore ISI Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $52.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $39.97 and a 52-week high of $72.83.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $706.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 3,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $170,612.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 72,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,778.80. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,637,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $763,535,000 after acquiring an additional 617,384 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,537,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $985,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,321 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 11.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,403,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,225,000 after acquiring an additional 643,631 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,269,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $239,922,000 after acquiring an additional 876,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,281,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,062,000 after acquiring an additional 362,314 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

