Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Stock Price

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $67.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Fox Advisors cut Nextracker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Guggenheim lowered Nextracker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Nextracker from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nextracker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Nextracker stock opened at $66.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.25. Nextracker has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $67.87.

In related news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 83,561 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $4,655,183.31. Following the sale, the insider owned 195,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,907,460.90. This trade represents a 29.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Howard Wenger sold 5,216 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $339,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 419,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,297,335. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,476 shares of company stock worth $12,169,880 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nextracker by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,843,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,721,000 after purchasing an additional 243,635 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Nextracker by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,237,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,445 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nextracker by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,874,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,456 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Nextracker by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 2,977,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,768,000 after purchasing an additional 122,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

