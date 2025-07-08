Evercore ISI Has Lowered Expectations for Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Stock Price

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $230.00 to $226.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

NYSE DHR opened at $199.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.90. The company has a market capitalization of $142.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 15.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Danaher news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,442. This represents a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at $611,036,665.92. The trade was a 28.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 396.0% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

