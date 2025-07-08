Insider Buying: Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Insider Acquires 24 Shares of Stock

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) insider Mike Powell acquired 24 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,186 ($16.14) per share, for a total transaction of £284.64 ($387.42).

Mike Powell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mondi alerts:

On Friday, June 6th, Mike Powell bought 13 shares of Mondi stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,216 ($16.55) per share, with a total value of £158.08 ($215.16).

Mondi Stock Down 0.7%

MNDI stock opened at GBX 1,170.50 ($15.93) on Tuesday. Mondi plc has a one year low of GBX 973.80 ($13.25) and a one year high of GBX 1,604.50 ($21.84). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,189.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,190.80.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.