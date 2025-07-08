Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON) Insider Sells £111,797.85 in Stock

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON – Get Free Report) insider Andy MacKinnon sold 51,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.93), for a total transaction of £111,797.85 ($152,168.03).

Moonpig Group Stock Performance

Shares of MOON stock opened at GBX 211 ($2.87) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 243.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 224.69. The company has a market cap of £718.20 million, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,511.31, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Moonpig Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 184.40 ($2.51) and a one year high of GBX 277.50 ($3.78).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MOON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Moonpig Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 290 ($3.95) to GBX 235 ($3.20) in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.49) target price on shares of Moonpig Group in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Moonpig Group in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 274.75 ($3.74).

Moonpig Group Company Profile

Moonpig Group plc is a leading online greeting card and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Buyagift and Red Letter Days brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its core markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences.

