Palisades Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR)

Palisades Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 401,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,000. Intuitive Machines makes up about 1.5% of Palisades Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUNR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 751.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 201.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

Intuitive Machines Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Intuitive Machines stock opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.91. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $24.95.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Machines ( NASDAQ:LUNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $62.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.07 million. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 161,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $1,948,293.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,494,768 shares in the company, valued at $42,286,692.80. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Mcgrath sold 72,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $866,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 366,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,401,888. The trade was a 16.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,344 shares of company stock worth $3,591,223 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Intuitive Machines from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LUNR

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.