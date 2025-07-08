Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Purchased by Palisades Investment Partners LLC

Palisades Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Medpace makes up approximately 2.5% of Palisades Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Palisades Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Medpace worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Medpace by 2,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Medpace by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace stock opened at $318.90 on Tuesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.05 and a twelve month high of $459.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $304.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.47.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.61. Medpace had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $558.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Fred B. Davenport, Jr. sold 1,712 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.82, for a total value of $516,715.84. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,998 shares in the company, valued at $904,856.36. The trade was a 36.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medpace from $333.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Medpace in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Medpace from $340.00 to $313.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Medpace from $400.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.82.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

