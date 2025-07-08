Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) Stake Raised by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 51.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 15.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,314,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,706,000 after purchasing an additional 285,803 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 34.0% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $74.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12-month low of $54.22 and a 12-month high of $83.32. The company has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $299,999,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 54,341,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,209,840.20. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Melius Research raised Carrier Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Mizuho set a $72.00 target price on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Northcoast Research raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.