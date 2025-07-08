Values First Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.9% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Crews Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 487.0% during the 1st quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 458.3% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

IEI stock opened at $117.97 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.51 and a twelve month high of $120.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.13.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3422 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

