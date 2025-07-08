M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stake in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,430 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.15% of CMS Energy worth $32,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMS. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in CMS Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $161,794.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 69,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,121,121.31. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

CMS Energy Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $69.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. CMS Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $58.50 and a 52-week high of $76.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.38.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

