CapWealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,302 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.8% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.75.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $134.45 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $180.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.98.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 83.68%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.