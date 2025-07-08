Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.68 Million Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,504 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $10,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 24,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,673,000 after acquiring an additional 44,990 shares during the period.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance
RDVY stock opened at $63.26 on Tuesday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.15.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
About First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF
The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- On Holding: The Athleisure Stock Analysts Say Could Jump 40%
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 1999 Again? The Danger of These 3 Companies Making Bitcoin Bets
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 3 Tech Stocks Poised for Explosive EPS Growth in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.