Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.68 Million Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,504 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $10,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 24,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,673,000 after acquiring an additional 44,990 shares during the period.

RDVY stock opened at $63.26 on Tuesday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

