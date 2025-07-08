AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2775 per share by the technology company on Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th.

AT&T has a dividend payout ratio of 49.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AT&T to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.9%.

Shares of T opened at $28.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.21. The stock has a market cap of $204.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. AT&T has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $29.19.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AT&T stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.05.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

