GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,524 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $38,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% in the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Insider Transactions at GE Aerospace

In related news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,899.35. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the sale, the vice president owned 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

GE stock opened at $248.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.79. The company has a market capitalization of $265.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.37. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $150.20 and a fifty-two week high of $260.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 29.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GE Aerospace

About GE Aerospace

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.